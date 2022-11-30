We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With Tyson Fury fighting this weekend against Derek ‘Del Boy’ Chisora in their trilogy bout, we have decided to look back at five of Fury’s funniest insults and quotes. It’s safe to say ‘The Gypsy King’ has had his fair share of insulting comments aimed at some of his biggest heavyweight rivals!

The list includes some of the best and funniest quotes from throughout Fury’s career, including his call out of David Price and sharing some of his new lifestyle changes. So without further ado, here are five of the funniest quotes from Tyson Fury throughout his boxing career.

*WARNING – CONTAINS LANGUAGE SOME READERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE*

5 Funniest Things Tyson Fury Has Ever Said

In no particular order, here are five of the best and funniest quotes from Tyson Fury throughout his boxing career…

Fury Gives Wladimir Klitschko A Taste Of His Trash Talking

When Tyson Fury was set to fight long reigning heavyweight champion, Wladimir Klitschko, it was the first time Fury was seen by everyone outside of the UK. Of course, Fury was beginning to become a superstar in Great Britain, but to the rest of the world, he wasn’t a big name at all.

After the fight, when Fury defeated ‘Dr Steelhammer’ despite being a huge underdog with betting sites, he became one of the biggest stars in boxing. However, it was his pre-fight trash talking and mind games with Klitschko that secure it’s inclusion on this list.

There are a plethora of different quotes you could use from Fury in the build up to his clash with the Ukrainian, but for us here at SportsLens, this one tops the lot:

“You have about as much charisma as my underpants – zero, none. You’re a sports psychologist, you speak 37 different languages, so what? You’re still a robotic person.”

This was peak Tyson Fury. His tongue in cheek insults and witty comments made him unmissable TV in the early days, and continues to make him unmissable TV today.

The fact Fury made it sound like being a sports psychologist and multilingual was a bad thing must have bothered Klitschko, with silly quotes like this definitely getting inside the head of the then world heavyweight champion.

Hitting The Canvas In Fury’s First Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Fury’s first bout with Wilder was one of the most dramatic contest of 2018 without any shadow of a doubt. Fury was boxing exceptionally well before getting heavily knocked down, as he looked to the ceiling of the Staples Center flat on his back, unconscious.

As you probably well know, Fury somehow managed to rise from the canvas to see out the rest of the fight, hearing the final bell and arguably winning the fight overall. The fight was deemed a draw, and in the days and weeks after the fight, Fury gave lots of interviews talking about Wilder’s power and rising from the dead so to speak.

Speaking about hitting the deck in such spectacular style, Fury said:

“You can’t go swimming and not get wet. And I got wet. I got drenched actually.”

This quote is just typical Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ said it with a big smile on his face, laughing and joking with the media. Fury’s sense of humour is kind of summed up from this quote, the fact he comes off with brilliant one liners that make the whole world laugh.

‘The Gypsy King’ Shares His New Lifestyle Routine

This quote is right up there with one of the strangest things Fury has ever said. In the build up to his Wembley Stadium showdown with fellow British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte, Fury came off with this sensational quote when being interviewed by a journalist:

“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. I’m ma*******ing seven times a day, keeping my testosterone pumping.”

Even by Tyson Fury’s standards, this is one of the most odd and out of the blue things he has ever come off with.

Yet again, you never know what is going to come out of Fury’s mouth next. ‘The Gypsy King’ could come off with one of the best one liners you’ve ever heard at any given moment.

Fury’s Second Return Fight In Belfast Against Francesco Pianeta

After a long period of absence from the ring, Tyson Fury made a winning return to action against Sefer Seferi in Manchester in 2018. The second fight of his comeback was scheduled for Belfast in August 2018, on the Carl Frampton undercard at Windsor Park.

‘The Gypsy King’ was set to face the Italian heavyweight, Francesco Pianeta, and he most certainly returned to form during the press conference ahead of his fight over in Northern Ireland.

“I’m going to go out there and smash him to pieces. Make Italian sausage out of him. And that’s it. Spicy meatballs!”

Again, this just emphasises how you never know what Fury is going to say next. The whole room went into hysterics after Fury came off with this sensational one liner. It was great to see Fury back in shape, back fighting and back with stupendous one liners.

Calling Out David Price When Interviewed At Ringside

Arguably the funniest interview Tyson Fury has ever given. This was over ten years ago now and was live on Channel 5 as they aired some Saturday night boxing.

Fury happened to be sat at ringside, so as you do, you try and get a quick interview from him. The interviewer managed to grab Tyson for just less than a minute, and it turned out to be comedy gold.

At one stage it looked like ‘The Gypsy King’ and David Price were on a collision course to see who the best heavyweight in the UK was. Price had just defeated Audley Harrison inside two minutes at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Fury was interviewed about the prospect of facing the 2008 Olympian. The interview has gone on to become an iconic moment and is one of Tyson Fury’s most memorable insults.

“To be honest, Harrison is the biggest bum in boxing. I’ll fight David Price any day of the week.

“See you, you plumber from Liverpool, it’s personal between you and me and I’m going to do you some serious harm you big, stiff idiot.”

Fury kept going and continued to come off with some sensation quotes:

“You’re going to need 10 plumbers to do you when I’ve got finished with you. Also, you are getting it – for sure. Call me out, call me any names and you are getting it.”

For us here at SportsLens, this if by far the most historic and memorable quote of Tyson Fury’s career. Fury can of course back up his trash talk and insults inside the ring. Outside the ring though, he continues to be a real showman and gives fans a lot to laugh about.

Make sure you check out the various free bets and betting offers with our offshore betting site partners ahead of Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 this Saturday night, live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Also be sure to source the best betting apps on the market, such at BetOnline and Everygame.