5 Most Valuable Loan Transfers Of The 2024-25 Summer Window: Arsenal Man Raheem Sterling Features

Sushan Chakraborty
Raheem Sterling Has Joined Arsenal On A Loan Transfer

The 2024-25 summer transfer window is officially in the rearview mirror. Unsurprisingly, the two-month shopping window was full of crazy twists and turns, with many high-profile names switching clubs in that period.

Having already taken a look at the most expensive transfers that took place in the summer transfer window, we will turn our attention to the biggest loan deals that materialized. Continue reading to check out the most valuable loan transfers of the 2024-25 summer window.

Data & valuation: Transfermarkt

#5 Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen to Atalanta): €35 million ($38.8 million)

Odilon Kossounou Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees
Odilon Kossounou Has Joined Atalanta In Search Of Minutes

Kicking off the list is €35 million ($38.8 million) man, Odilon Kossounou. The 23-year-old, who scored once in 22 games as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga without losing a single game in 2023-24, has joined Atalanta on a season-long loan in search of regular minutes. Atalanta has agreed to pay €5 million to ($5.5 million) Leverkusen as loan fee.

The center-back, who is awaiting his Atalanta debut, first joined Atalanta in the summer of 2021. He has since played 102 games in all competitions, scoring once and providing three assists.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea to Arsenal): €35 million ($38.8 million)

Raheem Sterling Has Joined Arsenal From Chelsea
Raheem Sterling Is Delighted To Join Arsenal

Four-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling fell out of favor under new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, with the coach plainly stating the Englishman would struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge. Sterling, who is worth €35 million ($38.8 million), was linked with a switch to many top clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus, West Ham United, and Arsenal.

According to reports, the Blues were reluctant to ship him off to Arsenal — one of their biggest rivals, but Sterling held his ground and sealed the move. According to the Independent, Arsenal did not pay any loan fee and will be paying less than half of Sterling’s mega £325,000/week ($427,300/week) wages. The 29-year-old is delighted to join the Premier League contenders and the Gunners must also be pleased to have such an experienced figure in the dressing room.

#3 Nico Gonzalez (Fiorentina to Juventus): €35 million ($38.8 million)

Nico Gonzalez
Nico Gonzalez Will Join Juventus Permanently Next Season

Juventus is looking to reclaim lost glory under new manager Thiago Motta this season. Shortly after coming on, Motta clarified he did not have Federico Chiesa in his plans, which eventually led to his switch to Liverpool. As his replacement, the manager went for Nico Gonzalez, signing him from Fiorentina on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy him for €28.1 million ($31.1 million) at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Old Lady has also paid a hefty €8.4 million ($9.3 million) to La Viola.

Gonzalez, whose market value sits at €35 million ($38.8 million), is capable of playing on either wing as well as down the middle. Before his switch to Juventus, Gonzalez spent three seasons at Fiorentina, scoring 38 goals and providing 19 assists in 125 games. It will be interesting to see how he fares in Turin in the coming years.

#2 Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool to Valencia): €45 million ($49.9 million)

Giorgi Mamardashvili Has Joined Liverpool
Giorgi Mamardashvili Could Be Alisson’s Replacement At Liverpool

Premier League giants Liverpool has one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson Becker. However, Arne Slot and Co. are not content with the present. They are equally interested in the future. This is why Liverpool has splurged €30 million ($33.2 million) to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia as the 31-year-old’s potential replacement.

Since the €45 million ($49.9 million)-rated Georgian is unlikely to get enough minutes this season, Liverpool has loaned him back out to Valencia. The 23-year-old is likely to become a member of the first team from the 2025-26 season.

Mamardashvili has played 104 games for Valencia since joining the club in July 2021 (initially on loan). He has kept 31 clean sheets and conceded 119 goals across competitions.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli To Galatasaray): €100 million ($110.8 million)

Victor Osimhen Is The Most Valuable Loanee
Victor Osimhen Has Shockingly Joined Galatasaray

In a shocking turn of events, one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a one-year loan from Napoli. The Nigerian center-forward, who is worth a massive €100 million ($110.8 million), was linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al-Hilal throughout the summer, but none of the deals materialized. Osimhen will reportedly pocket €115,000 ($127,570) a week after tax during his one-year stint at Galatasaray.

Osimhen, 25, joins Galatasaray with a massive reputation. He was arguably Napoli’s best player as they won the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season, with him contributing 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. Osimhen, who could leave Napoli permanently next summer, has thus far played 133 games for Napoli across competitions, scoring 76 times and claiming 18 assists.

