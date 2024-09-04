Soccer

“They’re challengers now” – Micah Richards Backs Liverpool To Fight Manchester City & Arsenal For Premier League Title

Sushan Chakraborty
Former England international Micah Richards has claimed Liverpool has what it takes to battle reigning champions Manchester City and top contenders Arsenal for the 2024-25 Premier League title. The Merseysiders have only won the Premier League title once since the competition got a facelift in 1992-93, with it coming under Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 season.

Arne Slot Has Enjoyed A Stellar Start To Life At Anfield

Liverpool fans were in a state of shock when Klopp announced his decision to resign at the end of the 2023-24 season. Very few fans expected the Merseysiders to maintain their momentum under the next manager. Klopp, however, appeared confident in Arne Slot’s abilities and urged his followers to offer the Dutchman unrelenting support in his debut season in England.

The supporters have honored their end of the bargain, and Slot has impressively held his. Under his tutelage, Liverpool has bagged three consecutive wins in the English top flight, scoring seven goals and conceding none. Slot secured a statement victory on Sunday, September 1, as his team beat arch-rivals Manchester United 3-0 away at Old Trafford.

Liverpool is currently second in the Premier League rankings, trailing Manchester City on goals scored. Arsenal, meanwhile, is in fourth place after picking up seven points from three games.

Micah Richards Explains Why Liverpool Could Challenge for Premier League Title

Richards, who won two Premier League titles with City albeit as a fringe player, believes the Reds have the quality to maintain their good form and fight for the title.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards said:

Look what they’ve got from the bench, they’ve just signed Federico Chiesa who I think is outstanding.

You’ve got Cody Gakpo who had a brilliant Euros who comes in and runs about. That’s all still to come. I think they are serious now about challenging for the title. The reason I say that is because they seem more disciplined defensively and they’ve got firepower up front. They’re challengers now.

Liverpool only signed two players in the summer transfer window. First, they paid around $38 million to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. The 23-year-old, however, will spend the 2024-25 season on loan at Valencia. Then they brought in Chiesa from Juventus for a mere $14.5 million. The talented left-winger, who had fallen out of favor in Turin, could be a brilliant asset for Slot if he can keep injuries at bay.

