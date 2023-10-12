Soccer

5 Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer Right Now: 2 Real Madrid Stars Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Scoring a goal is the toughest job in soccer. And doing it consistently, that too from the outside the box, requires a different level of skill altogether. One needs to keep trying their luck from range while being as little wasteful as possible to be dubbed a master of the craft.

Today, we will take a look at a handful of players who have made a habit of testing the goalkeeper from distance. Below are the five best long-range shooters active in Europe right now:

#5 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Toni Kroos Is One Of The Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer
Toni Kroos Has Won 5 Champions League Trophies (1 Time With Bayern, 4 Times With Madrid)

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos is one of the best midfielders in the history of the sport. The German central midfielder is an exceptionally accurate passer, is unbelievably press-resistant, and has a habit of testing the keeper from range.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since July 2014 and has scored 22 times in 282 La Liga games so far. On average, he attempts 1.42 shots per game from a distance of 23.7 yards. His most recent goal in La Liga came in a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid on September 24. In typical Toni Kroos fashion, he lined his shot up and found the back of the net with an outside-the-box strike.

#4 Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes Is One Of The Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer
Bruno Fernandes Has Scored 46 Premier League Goals For Manchester United

Over the years, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shown his innate ability to be in the right place at the right time. But that is not the only weapon in the attacking midfielder’s locker. He also happens to be an incredibly accurate shooter of the ball from outside the box.

As per FBRef, the Portugal star has attempted an average of 2.77 shots from a distance of 22.3 yards in the Premier League so far. He has scored 46 times in 132 league appearances for the Red Devils. Fernandes’ long-range goal against Everton in February 2021 was chosen as the Premier League Goal Of The Month as well as United’s Goal Of The Season.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne Is One Of The Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer
Kevin De Bruyne Is Manchester City’s All-Time Highest Assist Provider (153 Assists)

The best long-range shooter in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has a knack for testing the keeper from all distances. The Belgian maestro, who effortlessly switches between central midfield and attacking midfield roles, can shoot with both feet, which makes him an absolute menace for defenders.

In the English Premier League, De Bruyne has scored 64 goals in 240 games for Manchester City, averaging 2.91 shots/game from a distance of 22.1 yards. The former Chelsea man has also scored some scorchers in the UEFA Champions League, with his most recent one coming in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season.

#2 Wahbi Khazri – Montpellier

Wahbi Khazri Is One Of The Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer
Wahbi Khazri Has Scored 5 Ligue 1 Goals So Far

Montpellier ace Wahbi Khazri is arguably the best long-range shooter in Ligue 1 history. The Tunisian forward, who can play both as a left-winger and a center-forward, has scored a sensational 19 goals from outside the box since the 2012-13 season, surpassing the likes of Angel Di Maria, Dimitri Payet, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Since joining Montpellier from Saint-Etienne in July 2022, Khazri has taken 53 shots in 34 La Liga matches from an average distance of 21.9 yards. He has found the back of the net five times in Ligue 1 thus far.

#1 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Fede Valverde Is One Of Best Long-Range Shooters In The World
Fede Valverde Has Won Two La Liga Titles With Real Madrid

Easily the fiercest striker of the ball in Europe right now, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is an accomplished long-range shooter. Unlike teammate Kroos, Valverde prefers to put his boot through the ball and not finesse it into the back of the net. It does lead to some wayward attempts, but more often than not, the opposition keeper is left with stinging palms.

As per the data from FBRef, Valverde has averaged 1.68 shots from a distance of 23.3 yards in La Liga since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2018-19 season. He has found the back of the net 13 times in 147 appearances. The Uruguayan’s long-range shooting ability was for everyone to see in the 2022-23 La Liga season, with most of his seven goals coming from outside the box.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
