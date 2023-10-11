Former welterweight champion and mega Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton has picked Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo as his dream celebrity opponent. Hatton, 45, said he would love to slap the Portuguese inside the boxing ring.

Hatton Wants To Fight Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who unceremoniously concluded his second Manchester United spell in November 2022, brought Manchester City to their knees time and time again during his first chapter. Between two spells at United, Ronaldo faced City 11 times in the Premier League, coming out on top six times and being directly involved in five goals (3 goals, 2 assists).

Hatton, who has been an ardent Man City fan all his life, has seen Ronaldo at his best, wreaking havoc and earning plaudits from the Old Trafford faithful. So, when he got the chance to name a celebrity or fictional character he would like to face inside the ring, he unhesitantly picked the biggest star of Man City’s bitterest rivals.

In an interview with Daily Star Sport, he said (via Mighty Tips):

“Cristiano Ronaldo. He used to play for Manchester United, United fans love him and he’s good looking so why would you not want to give him a slap?

“I’d have to catch him first, but he was some player wasn’t he? I hope I don’t have to do as many step-overs on that ice like he does.”

Affectionally called “The Hitman”, Hatton will take part in Dancing on Ice this year.

Hatton Wants The Fight To Be Held At The Etihad Stadium

Hatton, who sported Manchester City’s logo on his shorts during his boxing career, also tipped his hat to boxing icon Roberto Duran, who conquered four different weight classes. Adding Duran’s name to the list, Hatton said he would like to fight Ronaldo and Duran at City’s home ground, Etihad Stadium.

He added:

“Roberto Duran was my favorite of all time, it’d have been interesting to have been in the ring with him and find out how good he was.

“It’d have been a very painful night in the ring but I think Cristiano Ronaldo or Roberto Duran would be my two dream matches, at the City of Manchester [Eithad Stadium].”

Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational stretch at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 times across competitions. He won three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with the club, amongst other honors.