Soccer

“Why Would You Not Want To Give Him A Slap?” – Manchester City Fan Ricky Hatton Picks Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo As Dream Celebrity Boxing Opponent

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ricky Hatton Cristiano Ronaldo
Ricky Hatton Cristiano Ronaldo

Former welterweight champion and mega Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton has picked Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo as his dream celebrity opponent. Hatton, 45, said he would love to slap the Portuguese inside the boxing ring.

Hatton Wants To Fight Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who unceremoniously concluded his second Manchester United spell in November 2022, brought Manchester City to their knees time and time again during his first chapter. Between two spells at United, Ronaldo faced City 11 times in the Premier League, coming out on top six times and being directly involved in five goals (3 goals, 2 assists).

Hatton, who has been an ardent Man City fan all his life, has seen Ronaldo at his best, wreaking havoc and earning plaudits from the Old Trafford faithful. So, when he got the chance to name a celebrity or fictional character he would like to face inside the ring, he unhesitantly picked the biggest star of Man City’s bitterest rivals.

In an interview with Daily Star Sport, he said (via Mighty Tips):

Cristiano Ronaldo. He used to play for Manchester United, United fans love him and he’s good looking so why would you not want to give him a slap?

I’d have to catch him first, but he was some player wasn’t he? I hope I don’t have to do as many step-overs on that ice like he does.

Affectionally called “The Hitman”, Hatton will take part in Dancing on Ice this year.

Hatton Wants The Fight To Be Held At The Etihad Stadium

Hatton, who sported Manchester City’s logo on his shorts during his boxing career, also tipped his hat to boxing icon Roberto Duran, who conquered four different weight classes. Adding Duran’s name to the list, Hatton said he would like to fight Ronaldo and Duran at City’s home ground, Etihad Stadium.

He added:

Roberto Duran was my favorite of all time, it’d have been interesting to have been in the ring with him and find out how good he was.

It’d have been a very painful night in the ring but I think Cristiano Ronaldo or Roberto Duran would be my two dream matches, at the City of Manchester [Eithad Stadium].

Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational stretch at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 times across competitions. He won three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with the club, amongst other honors.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ricky Hatton Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

LATEST “Why Would You Not Want To Give Him A Slap?” – Manchester City Fan Ricky Hatton Picks Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo As Dream Celebrity Boxing Opponent

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  28min
Real Madrid And Manchester City
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid & Manchester City Among Four Teams Keeping Tabs On Highly-Rated Bundesliga Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo. The 25-year-old could be on the move next summer despite signing a new…

Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Lionel Messi Loan Speculation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Lionel Messi is solely focused on helping Inter Miami, adding there is no truth to the reports linking him with a return to Barcelona….

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Salaries: Wages Of The Gunners’ New Signings Revealed
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Premier League Tickets
Soccer
Premier League Tickets: 5 Clubs That Are Charging The Least In The 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Erling Haaland Is The Most Valuable Premier League Player
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Players In The English Premier League: Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
rooneybrady 1
Soccer
Tom Brady To Pay Wayne Rooney ‘Three Times’ More Than Former Birmingham City Manager John Eustace
Author image Louis Fargher  •  20h
Arrow to top