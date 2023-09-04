Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns Al-Ittihad Will Be Back For Mohamed Salah

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is On Al-Ittihad's Radar
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is On Al-Ittihad's Radar

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool turned down a massive offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for their talisman Mohamed Salah. He believes Saudi champions will return for the Egyptian superstar but does not think the Reds will sell their key man, even for a ludicrous amount, this summer.

Al-Ittihad have been pushing to sign Salah from Liverpool over the 2023-24 summer transfer window but failed to reach an agreement before the transfer window closed for Premier League clubs on September 1. The Saudi Arabian club can still buy Salah, as their window is open until September 7, but Romano thinks it is quite unlikely.

Fabrizio Romano believes Al-Ittihad will return for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Giving an update on the Salah situation, Romano claimed that the Merseysiders were completely calm and were unlikely to accept a bid from Al-Ittihad this summer.

The Italian said (via CaughtOffside):

The situation is calm on Mohamed Salah. He scored for Liverpool in the win over Aston Villa after the news that the Reds rejected a very big offer from Al Ittihad, though some sources close to the Saudi Pro League believe that they will return for Salah.

However, now it is almost impossible to imagine Liverpool selling Salah, so it would probably be in 2024. They accept that Liverpool won’t sell the player now, but they will be back in the future.

Salah was at his best in win over Aston Villa

Liverpool ace Salah extended his impressive Premier League streak in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday (September 2), scoring in the 55th minute. He has now either scored or assisted in all four of the Reds’ league matches this season.

The 31-year-old right winger displayed his innate ability to be in the right place at the right time in the match against Aston Villa. Salah positioned himself inside the six-yard box during a corner, which allowed him to tap in Darwin Nunez‘s glancing header beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the back of the net.

The goal aside, Salah created two big chances, tested the keeper thrice, played three passes into the final third, and won four ground duels.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is On Al-Ittihad's Radar
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns Al-Ittihad Will Be Back For Mohamed Salah

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  7s
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Celebrating After Assisting Against LAFC
Soccer
“Now, we’re going to look to hit the objective” – Lionel Messi Sets Inter Miami’s Next Goal After LAFC Victory
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has sent a message of encouragement to his teammates, urging them to keep working and try to win the 2023 MLS Cup. The seven-time Ballon…

Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho
Soccer
Rio Ferdinand Lays Out Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho’s Options After His Bold Erik Ten Hag Comments
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  35min

‘Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Erik ten Hag will freeze Jadon Sancho out after the forward called the Dutchman a liar on social media. Ferdinand has advised Sancho to…

Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi Shines Again As Inter Miami Pick Up 3-1 MLS Win At LAFC
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
UEFA Champions League Logo
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: 5 All-Time Leading Scorers Who Will Compete In UCL This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 31 2023
Champions League's Second-Highest Scorer Lionel Messi Has Joined Inter Miami
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Says The Herons Have Become Too Dependent On Lionel Messi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 31 2023
Newcastle United Adidas
Soccer
Adidas & Newcastle United’s Collaboration Teased Outside St. James’ Park
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 31 2023
Arrow to top