Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool turned down a massive offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for their talisman Mohamed Salah. He believes Saudi champions will return for the Egyptian superstar but does not think the Reds will sell their key man, even for a ludicrous amount, this summer.

Al-Ittihad have been pushing to sign Salah from Liverpool over the 2023-24 summer transfer window but failed to reach an agreement before the transfer window closed for Premier League clubs on September 1. The Saudi Arabian club can still buy Salah, as their window is open until September 7, but Romano thinks it is quite unlikely.

Giving an update on the Salah situation, Romano claimed that the Merseysiders were completely calm and were unlikely to accept a bid from Al-Ittihad this summer.

The Italian said (via CaughtOffside):

“The situation is calm on Mohamed Salah. He scored for Liverpool in the win over Aston Villa after the news that the Reds rejected a very big offer from Al Ittihad, though some sources close to the Saudi Pro League believe that they will return for Salah.

“However, now it is almost impossible to imagine Liverpool selling Salah, so it would probably be in 2024. They accept that Liverpool won’t sell the player now, but they will be back in the future.”

Salah was at his best in win over Aston Villa

Liverpool ace Salah extended his impressive Premier League streak in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday (September 2), scoring in the 55th minute. He has now either scored or assisted in all four of the Reds’ league matches this season.

The 31-year-old right winger displayed his innate ability to be in the right place at the right time in the match against Aston Villa. Salah positioned himself inside the six-yard box during a corner, which allowed him to tap in Darwin Nunez‘s glancing header beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the back of the net.

The goal aside, Salah created two big chances, tested the keeper thrice, played three passes into the final third, and won four ground duels.