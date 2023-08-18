Soccer

“It was difficult” – Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Admits He Did Not Want To Leave Barcelona For PSG

Sushan Chakraborty
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has looked back on his turbulent spell at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), stating that he never intended to leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021, shortly after boyhood club Barcelona failed to renew his contract amid economic troubles. The Argentina icon, who won two Ligue 1 titles in France, had his moments at PSG but failed to attain consistency, scoring just 32 goals in 75 matches.

Lionel Messi Admits Joining PSG Was Not In His Plans

Speaking to the press ahead of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final clash with Nashville SC on Saturday (August 19), Lionel Messi looked back on his time at the Parc des Prince, admitting that he really struggled to adjust in France.

“As I said at the time, my departure to Paris was not something I wanted, it was not something I wanted to leave Barcelona and, so to speak, it was from one day to the next,” said Messi (via GOAL).

“And, well, I also had to get used to a place that was totally different from where I had been living all my life, both in terms of the city and in a sporting sense, and, well, it was difficult, but the opposite of what is happening to me now here [in Miami].”

Messi excited to help Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy

Shortly after talking about his struggles in Paris, Messi returned to his happy present in Miami, expressing his desire to fire the Herons to their first-ever silverware this weekend.

Messi added:

“It would be amazing, wouldn’t it? Both for me and for all the people who are fans of the club, for the club itself. We want to be a point of reference and winning a title would help a lot in that. It is a very young club, it has been around for a very short time, and to win our first title would be great for all of us.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been in a league of his own since joining Miami in July, scoring a staggering nine goals in six games. It will be interesting to see if Nashville find a way to finally put an end to Messi’s dream run on Saturday.

