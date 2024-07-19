Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has jumped to the defense of compatriot Enzo Fernandez, accusing Wesley Fofana and Co. of blowing the matter out of proportion. According to De Paul, the Chelsea defender should have called up his club teammate to resolve the matter, instead of taking it to social media.

Wesley Fofana Slammed Enzo Fernandez For Controversial Chant

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez live-streamed Argentina’s 2024 Copa America victory celebrations, allowing fans around the world to chip in with their congratulatory comments. During the live stream, he and some of his teammates sang a controversial song, which France legend Hugo Lloris called a “proper attack” on French people.

Le football en 2024 : racisme décomplexé 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MGkH5wPmNU — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) July 16, 2024

France and Chelsea defender Fofana was one of the first players to respond to the now-deleted post, with him reposting the video with the caption “uninhibited racism.” He also went on to unfollow his club teammate on social media. As per reports, Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi also followed in Fofana’s footsteps and cut ties with Fernandez on socials.

Fernandez is also under investigation from the Premier League and Chelsea whereas the French Football Federation (FFF) has threatened to take legal action against Argentina’s national team.

Rodrigo De Paul Claims Chelsea Defender Fofana Should Have Handled The Situation Better

Argentina midfielder De Paul has suggested everyone is giving more attention to the matter than it warrants, singling out Fofana for adding “fuel to the fire.”

Speaking on Olga en Vivo, the Atletico Madrid man said (via Diario AS):

“You don’t analyze the songs that much. I can understand people who have suffered racism and don’t like it, but then there is a place for everything. If someone or a colleague of Enzo feels offended, the way to go about it is to call him if you know him personally, not to put it on social networks.

“There is a bit of malice in it, or maybe wanting to put Enzo in a spot that he has nothing to do with. You don’t have to do add fuel to the fire, or make it into a show.”

De Paul is not the only one who has defended Fernandez over the last few days. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson showed his support by posting a couple of images on social media. Javier Mascherano also vouched for Fernandez, calling him a “great guy.”