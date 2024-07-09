La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tijjani Reijnders as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos. The 25-year-old, who plays for AC Milan, has impressed onlookers with his performances for the Netherlands in the 2024 European Championship.

One of the best midfielders of the 21st century, Kroos, announced his retirement toward the business end of the 2023-24 season. The German announced he would hang up his boots after Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Los Blancos gave the No. 8 the perfect send-off, winning their 15th European crown in England.

Having bid the midfield general goodbye, Los Merengues will face a new challenge in the 2024-25 season. They will no longer have a player of Kroos’ caliber dictating play from the middle of the park.

Real Madrid Monitoring Reijnders As Potential Kroos Replacement

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Real Madrid are looking for a like-for-like replacement for the 34-year-old and have identified Reijnders as a person of interest. The Milan midfielder, who slotted into Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for EURO 2024 after Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury, has reportedly piqued the interest of Madrid’s technical team. They are closely monitoring the player but signing him will not be straightforward.

The Rossoneri signed Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar for €20 million ($21.64 million) plus add-ons in 2023. His current contract with Milan expires in June 2028. His market value is reportedly around €30 million ($32.47 million), but Milan do not want to sell him unless they receive a blockbuster offer.

Real Madrid share an excellent relationship with AC Milan. So a transfer is not completely out of the realm of possibility. But Madrid will still need to table a sizable offer to have a shot at landing the Netherlands international.

Real Madrid’s bitterest rivals Barcelona are also interested in signing Reijnder. The player himself confirmed that former Barca coach Xavi had called him before his move to Milan became official.

How Has Reijnders Performed In EURO 2024

Koeman has used Reijnders in all five of the Netherlands’ games in EURO 2024, and for good reason. So far, the midfielder has completed 207 passes with 93.7% accuracy. He has also created two chances, won six tackles and 14 duels; made 17 recoveries, and won the ball thrice in the opposition third.

Reijnders and his teammates will return to action with a mouth-watering clash against heavyweights England in the second EURO 2024 semi-final on Wednesday night (July 10).