Newcastle weighing up a £25million offer for Odsonne Edouard

Newcastle are keen on signing a striker this summer and they have identified Odsonne Edouard as a top target.

As per Mail’s print edition (via Daily Record), the Magpies are weighing up a £25m offer for the Celtic star.

Edouard is one of the most talented youngsters around and he would be a superb addition to Newcastle’s attack.

Apart from goals, Edouard’s all-round play is quite effective as well. Newcastle could use a complete forward like him next season.

Furthermore, the Celtic star is quite young and he will only get better with time. It could prove to be a solid long term investment for Newcastle.

The report adds that Edouard and his representatives view Newcastle as an attractive next step.

If Newcastle can agree on a fee with Celtic, the deal could be completed easily.

The Hoops value the player at around £40m, but Mail believe that a deal could be done for £25m plus £10m in add-ons.

If the takeover goes through, Newcastle should have enough to spend on new players. They will be able to afford the Edouard transfer.

The 22-year-old striker has 28 goals to his name this season and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll if he joins the Magpies.