Newcastle interested in signing David Turnbull

Newcastle are interested in signing the Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.

As per the Chronicle, Celtic are keen on the player as well and Newcastle have checked him out a number of times this past season.





The 21-year-old was expected to sign for Celtic last summer but the move fell through because of an injury.

The report adds that Steve Nickson, Newcastle’s head of recruitment, likes the player and he could be signed for a fee of around £3m.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make a move for the player in the coming months. The reported fee should not be a problem for them at all. Also, they can offer him more money than Celtic.

The chance to play for a Premier League club might tempt the player. Furthermore, Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and their potential new owners have an ambitions project planned.

Turnbull will want to be a part of the revolution at Newcastle United.

Celtic are an attractive proposition as well and the Magpies should look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition.

Turnbull is a goalscoring midfielder who will improve Newcastle going forward.