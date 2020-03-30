Newcastle fans react to Odsonne Edouard transfer links

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.
The Frenchman has been in spectacular form this season and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are interested in him.
Edouard has bagged 28 goals already this season and he is close to leading Celtic to a league title.
Newcastle won’t be the only club after him this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The Magpies could use a clinical forward like him. Joelinton has failed to deliver since his big-money move from Germany and Bruce needs an alternative for the next season.
Edouard will add goals and presence to the side. He is very good at linking up with his teammates as well.
The Frenchman is a tremendous talent and the fans will be very excited if he joins the club.
As for Edouard, the move will be beneficial for him as well. He needs a bigger challenge and the Premier League would be ideal.
If he manages to fulfill his world-class potential with Newcastle, he will get the chance to move on to a bigger club in future.
Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival and here is what they had to say earlier.
If only
— Andrew (@Chadwick_10) March 29, 2020
Tell ya what that would be a cracking signing
— HWTL (@NUFCChazo) March 30, 2020
If true I like it but many top teams will be looking at him.
— Stuart Paterson (@Stui_86) March 30, 2020
Gayle plus £18m and that solves 2 problems . Edouard , ASM and Miggy be nice 👍🏼
— Trevor Slater (@trevorslater) March 30, 2020
I would have him. Loves scoring goals
— AB (@TinTin_Official) March 30, 2020