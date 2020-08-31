Neil Lennon reacts to Celtic’s reported offer for Omar Colley

Neil Lennon has reacted to reports of an offer for the Sampdoria defender Omar Colley.

The player has been linked with a move to Celtic and recent reports claimed that the Hoops have submitted a £7.6million bid for the player.





Lennon has now rubbished such claims and he revealed that he is not aware of any such offers.

When asked if he could confirm a bid for Colley, Lennon said (via Daily Record): “I can’t, no. I can deny it, yeah. I’m not aware of that at all.”

It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for the 27-year-old this summer.

There is no doubt that the Hoops need to improve their defence and someone like Colley would be a quality addition.

That said, Celtic have been linked with Shane Duffy from Brighton as well and the move is thought to be edging closer.

Celtic have been vulnerable at the back over the past year and they need to fix that before the transfer window shuts.

A poor defensive display eliminated them from the Champions League earlier this month and with their tenth title in a row at stake, they cannot afford to take any risks.

Furthermore, Lennon has now assured the fans that Celtic will bring in new signings during the upcoming international break.

He said to Daily Mail: “I think so, yeah. I don’t know how many but hopefully there will be one or two new faces coming in.”