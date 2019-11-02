Neil Lennon praises Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has showered heaps of praise on Bhoys midfielder Callum McGregor.
The Scotland midfielder could be given the captain’s armband if Scott Brown fails to shake off an injury against Hibernian at Hampden Park.
Brown is entering the twilight of his career, and Lennon feels that McGregor is the perfect man to take over the role of captaincy.
Lennon is heavily impressed with McGregor’s consistency for his club and country. The Celtic boss has admitted that there was interest in the 26-year-old midfielder during the summer but he never got distracted by transfer speculations going around him.
“I see him as a natural successor to Broony in that regard, when the time comes,” said Lennon, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“We have two or three captains in that dressing room.
“Christopher Jullien could do it, Kris Ajer takes responsibility, James Forrest is a bit quieter and I don’t think he’d fancy it!
“But there’s a few who wouldn’t shy away from taking the armband — and Callum is one. His performance levels over the years have been so consistent, and he’s playing as well as ever at the minute.
“Callum’s consistency is not something I take for granted. People just expect him to be a seven or eight out of 10 every week. That’s not an easy thing to do and I admire him for it.
“I admire his professionalism because he’s playing at a really high level while there has been interest in him.”
Future
McGregor is a key player for Celtic, and his performance over the last two seasons has been simply phenomenal.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a keen admirer of McGregor and the Foxes retain an interest in him.
Celtic boss Lennon has admitted that he wants McGregor to stay at Celtic Park. The Bhoys have already tied down James Forrest and Scott Bain this week, and are planning to offer a new deal to McGregor in the coming days.