Neil Lennon has convinced Albian Ajeti regarding a move to Celtic

West Ham striker Albian Ajeti is apparently heading to Celtic this summer.

At one point, it seemed like the move had collapsed but Daily Record are now claiming that Neil Lennon has played a key role in convincing the striker to join the Hoops.





Apparently, the player had concerns regarding his game time but Lennon spoke to the player last week and that has made a big difference.

Ajeti has fallen out of favour at the Premier League club and he needs a move to kick-start his career. Celtic could be the ideal platform for him.

The Hoops needed more depth up front and Ajeti could partner Edouard in the attack. He was a quality goalscorer at Basel and if he can regain that confidence, he could be a big player for the Scottish giants.

The 23-year-old is expected to finalise a one-year loan deal with a view to a £5.5m permanent move next summer.

Ajeti would be a low-cost addition that will improve one of Celtic’s key areas. His signing will allow the club to spend some money in the other areas of the squad as well. The Hoops need to improve their back four as well for example.

It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Scottish football quickly and make an immediate impact now.