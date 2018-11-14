Moussa Sissoko raves about Tottenham teammate Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has lavished praise on his teammate Harry Winks.
The young playmaker has been quite impressive since his return from injury and Sissoko believes that people should keep an eye on his development.
Winks is one of the best young players at Tottenham and Sissoko’s admiration towards him is hardly surprising. The England international is a key part of the club’s future.
Sissoko believes that Winks is quite similar to the Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard. He added that Winks is evolving all the time and he is ready to explode in the near future.
He said (translated by HITC): “At our place, there is little Harry Winks. He is a very good player who reminds me of Steven Gerrard. I think he has the same profile. He is evolving. From day to day, we see him evolve, progress. He is confident. He is even in England A team so it proves that he is a quality player. He is the young player of the club that will explode in the years to come.”
It will be interesting to see how the young midfielder develops over the next few years.
Steven Gerrard was one of the best midfielders of his generation and comparisons with him are premature at this stage. However, there is no doubting Winks’ talent.
The midfielder will be pleased with these comments from a teammate and he will be looking to continue his improvement as a footballer.