Michael Stewart says Rangers midfielder Steven Davis doing a similar similar job to Celtic’s Scott Brown’s

Glasgow Rangers are flying high at the moment after their impressive 2-0 win over Porto at Ibrox.
One of the major areas where Steven Gerrard has really improved is in bolstering the midfield. Not so long ago, the Rangers midfield got smashed and over-run in big games, and it has now become one of the major strengths for the Gers.
According to Michael Stewart, the midfield trio of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara have transformed the Rangers midfield this season.
Furthermore, Steven Gerrard has enough depth in that area with the likes of Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield chipping in with impressive performances from time to time.
Stewart feels that the midfield unit is going to get even better the more these players spend time together in the middle of the park.
Davis has been absolutely brilliant this season. At 34, he has reinvented himself as an anchoring midfielder, and Stewart believes that he is performing in a way similar to what Scott Brown does for Celtic.
“Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara have transformed the Ibrox club’s engine room this season,” wrote Stewart for The Scottish Sun.
“The scary thing is they’re only going to get better and better the more they play together.
“Now we know. Davis might be a different player to the one that played for Gers first time around.
“But he still knows his way around a football pitch, that’s for sure. These days the 34-year-old anchors the Rangers midfield in a very similar way to Scott Brown at Celtic.
“They might be close to the end of their careers, but they both understand how to play the position and how the game operates.”
The Northern Ireland midfielder is a class player who has a wealth of experience playing at a high level. He brings a new dimension to the Rangers midfield and allows the likes of Jack and Kamara to assert themselves on the pitch.
Like Brown, who is so vital to Celtic’s success, it comes as no surprise that Rangers have taken their game to another height with Davis playing some fantastic football.