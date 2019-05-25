Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham target Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has spoken highly of Gareth Bale who could leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
Bale’s future at Madrid is under doubt after Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that the Welshman is not in his long term plans.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham with The Sun reporting that the north London club are interested in bringing back their former player to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.
Recently The Times reported Madrid could even be willing to let Bale go for free. Bale was a hugely popular figure among the Spurs fans, and enjoyed a great time at the club between 2007 to 2013 before he moved to European giants Madrid for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £85 million.
Pochettino rates the Welsh winger highly and told the El Chiringuito TV that they share a good relationship.
“He’s a Real Madrid player. But we have a good relationship. We played against him last year. I have good references about him.
“Everyone has a fond memory of him here, just like they do at Southampton. He still has three years on his contract at Madrid. It’s a situation that isn’t easy for him and isn’t easy for the club.”
Bale would be a cracking signing for Spurs, but he may have to take a massive pay-cut to return to his former club. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale has won one La Liga title, and the Champions League four times.