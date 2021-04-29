Marcelo Bielsa presser ahead of Brighton vs Leeds

Leeds United will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has covered various topics, including the team news.





The Argentine has confirmed that Raphinha will miss the game with a thigh injury. Another summer signing, Rodrigo, is healthy but not fit enough to start.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is also missing as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

TEAM NEWS: LEEDS UNITED Brighton away (Sat, KO:3pm) ✅ Rodrigo (muscle) recovered but not definitely in squad ❌ Raphinha (thigh) still feeling pain from haematoma. Close to final stages of recovery ❌ Liam Cooper serves final game of 3-match ban #lufc pic.twitter.com/47jDxj7W7X — Adam Pope (@apopey) April 29, 2021

More on Raphinha

The Brazilian has been outstanding this season for Leeds. However, Bielsa has confirmed that his situation is more than serious, and it is difficult to predict when he will return.

He said to Leeds Live: “More than serious is more difficult to give a diagnostic of and difficult to give return date.

“A hit which created an internal hematoma that hematoma disappears causes pain and inhibits mobility. Can be resolved quickly or take longer.

“Hematoma reduces, and the player is no longer in pain he will return quickly. Impression is final stages before finally healed.”

Rodrigo

The Spaniard is “healthy” at the moment, but he is unlikely to be a part of the squad.

“Healthy – that doesn’t mean he is fit to play,” added Bielsa. “We will see how many minutes he can play.”

Ian Poveda

Bielsa also commented on Poveda and whether he can be an option.

The 21-year-old Leeds forward has made 12 substitute appearances this season and impressed in cameo roles against Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, the Argentine has suggested that he has not considered the option of playing him in the #10 position at the moment.

Leeds are in excellent form at the moment, with Bielsa’s side going undefeated in their last six games.

