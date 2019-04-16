Manchester United should reject the idea of signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

During the January transfer window, French giants Paris Saint-Germain took a keen interest in signing Everton midfielder Idrrisa Gueye.
The Toffees were keen to hold on to their star player who has indeed been one of the consistent performers of the season under Marco Silva. PSG submitted a tempting deal but Everton were steadfast in their decision to thwart all temptations dangled at them (read here for the report).
The midfielder later clarified that it was a huge opportunity missed at this stage of his career. He has admitted that he wanted to move as well, but the club didn’t want him to switch leagues midway through the season.
Sure, he would be targeted again by big clubs in the summer, with Manchester United one of those casting eye over a potential move.
Last week, the London Evening Standard reported that Man Utd have considered the Senegal midfielder as an ideal replacement (is he?) for Ander Herrara who looks all set to depart Old Trafford after the season ends unless there’s a dramatic U-turn.
Everton are prepared to offload him but would accept nothing less than £30 million, which is at least £4 million more than what PSG offered.
Arguments can be raised that if PSG find a player – who is ideal for the role that Utd are looking for and who has Premier League experience – good enough for them, why should the Red Devils dither?
Indeed, Gueye is a good player who could be a decent addition to the squad, but surely £30m investment on a player who turns 30 this September reeks of being a ‘gamble’ piece of business.
If money needs to be spent on a defensive midfielder it has to be on either a) young player with a promising future, and b) established international in the mid ’20s, who can offer long term value to the club.
Does Sergej Milinkovic-Savic come to mind? Bingo.