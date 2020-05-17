Manchester United planning fresh move for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso

Manchester United are planning a fresh move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, a report from The Express claims.

The Red Devils had proposed a loan deal for the Frenchman in January but Bayern turned down the approach as they were reluctant to lose any player at the midway stage of the season.

It appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still interested in the former Lyon graduate, though any move during the summer may depend on whether he can prove his fitness following the recent ankle surgery.

Tolisso joined the German champions from Lyon in the summer of 2017 and he had an impressive debut season where he bagged 10 goals and seven assists for the club in all competitions.

However, in the previous campaign, he sustained a serious knee injury after just two league games and on his recovery, he has failed to cement a regular berth in the starting lineup for the club.

The 25-year-old had an ankle surgery in late April and he could be sidelined for two months at the least which suggests that he may not make another league appearance for Bayern this term.

Still, he could feature for the Bavarian giants in the Champions League, suppose UEFA are able to successfully resume the premier competition in the month of August as planned.

Meanwhile, the future of Paul Pogba with United continues to remain uncertain with his contract expiring in less than 14 months’ time and it is suggested that Tolisso could act as his replacement.

Tolisso is undoubtedly a talented player in the centre of the park with his ability to make key goalscoring contributions but it remains to be seen whether he can get back into his best shape in the coming months to earn a summer move to Old Trafford.

