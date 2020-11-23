Manchester United linked with a move for Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Inter Milan are prepared to cut their losses on the midfielder after he failed to establish himself as a key player for the Italian side.





The Serie A giants paid £17.5m for the playmaker in January but he has made just four starts for the club this season. It is evident that Antonio Conte does not see him as a key part of his plans.

The Inter Milan manager seems keen on signing the Manchester United midfielder Fred and he could look to use Eriksen in a deal to lure the Manchester United ace to San Siro.

The Premier League side have plenty of creative midfielders at their disposal and signing Eriksen would make no sense at all. Solskjaer is already struggling to accommodate Donny van de Beek in the starting lineup without creating an imbalance in the midfield.

There is no doubt that Eriksen has the quality to improve most teams in the Premier League if he recaptures his form, but Manchester United might not be the ideal fit for him right now.

Furthermore, Fred has done reasonably well at Old Trafford this season and it would be a major surprise if Manchester United decide to let him leave.

The idea of a swap deal might be beneficial for the Italian club but it would weaken Manchester United.

The Red Devils have plenty of playmakers in Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek. They are much better off signing a quality defensive midfielder who is quicker and younger than Nemanja Matic.

Eriksen has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently and the London club would be a much better fit for him instead of the Red Devils.