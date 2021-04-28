Liverpool viewed as potential destination for Yves Bissouma – Report

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Brighton are “braced” for Bissouma’s departure after three years at the Amex Stadium.





He has been tracked by Champions League clubs, while Liverpool are widely viewed as a potential destination for the Mali midfielder.

The report clearly states that he is expected to make a move to another club in the summer, but as of now, nothing has been agreed yet.

He joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 for a fee of £15m. They are likely to make a significant profit on him, with The Athletic reporting that the Seagulls value their star player at over £40 million.

Brighton are pretty relaxed about his situation, and they are under no pressure to sell him. However, an absolutely ‘unbelievable bid’ could tempt them from parting with the midfielder.

SL View

Bissouma could be a superb replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who is poised to leave the Reds on the expiry of his contract.

He is yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool, and it seems a possible free transfer to Barcelona is on the horizon.

Liverpool do have in-house replacements in the form of Curtis Jones and Jake Cain, but Jurgen Klopp is likely to add a quality player to replace him.

In other news, Liverpool have announced a £46 million pre-tax loss amid covid crisis.