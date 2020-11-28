Liverpool linked with a move for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to Eurosport, the Premier League champions could make him their next big-money signing.





The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the German outfit and he could prove to be a superb long term signing for Liverpool.

There is no doubt that Liverpool need to sign a quality number nine soon and Erling Haaland certainly fits the profile.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has been in poor form for quite some time now and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in an alternative.

The 29-year-old striker has scored just 14 goals in his last 66 appearances with Liverpool and that is simply not good enough for a team looking to challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League title every year.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has been in sensational form since his move to Germany and he has managed to score 33 goals in his 31 appearances with the Bundesliga club in all competitions.

Before his move to Germany, he managed to score 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in his final season with the Austrian club.

According to Eurosport, the striker has a €75 million release clause in his contract which can be triggered in the summer of 2022.

The report further claims but Liverpool have good connections with Borussia Dortmund and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the striker. Figures within the club believe that Erling Haaland could be the Reds’ next marquee signing.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are forced to sell one of their front three in order to fund a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

The Reds have been very careful with their spending under the owners Fenway Sports Group and they are unlikely to be able to afford Erling Haaland without a major sale.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid recently and it will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to cash in on the Egyptian in the near future.

Jurgen Klopp has coached young talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez into quality first-team players and he could help Erling Haaland achieve his world-class potential as well.

A move to Liverpool could be beneficial for all parties and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.