Liverpool keeping tabs on Mohamed Simakan

Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are battling it out to sign the young defender as well.





Apparently, they are quite advanced in their pursuit of the 20-year-old centre-back and they are likely to submit an offer soon.

Grosse concurrence entre MilanAC et Leipzig pour le transfert de Mohamed Simakan. Les 2 clubs sont quasi d’accord avec Strasbourg et devraient rapidement formuler une offre.

A l’écoute, le joueur devra ensuite faire son choix.

Liverpool se tient informé de l’évolution du dossier. https://t.co/uyRgLaxt2D — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 7, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions decide to make their move as well.

Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long term injuries this season.

Simakan has shown his quality in Ligue 1 this season and he could prove to be a superb long-term signing for the Reds. He is already a regular starter for the French outfit and has made 18 league appearances this season.

The 20-year-old can operate in the defensive midfield and as a full-back and his versatility could be useful for Jurgen Klopp during the current injury crisis.

Simakan has the attributes to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play. The centre-back is good at picking out long passes from deep and he is adept at bringing the ball out of the defence through flair and short passing.

A move to Liverpool could help him fulfil his potential. The Reds have done well to nurture the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the recent seasons and Simakan could also improve under the management of Klopp and his staff.