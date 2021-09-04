Liverpool interested in signing Declan Rice

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Declan Rice next summer, according to reports from 90 mins.

Rice has already rejected several contract extension offers as he wants to move elsewhere to win trophies.

The 22-year-old is arguably West Ham’s most consistent performer in the past few years, and David Moyes has made it very clear that he would not even sell him if a £100 million offer came their way for him.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Rice, but it seems the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also vying for his signature next summer.

Rice is happy to sign a contract at West Ham provided it has a release clause in it. However, West Ham do not have such internal policies of inserting a buy-out clause, and talks of a new deal are unlikely at the moment.

As it stands, Rice is going to stay for another season at the London club but his future remains unknown beyond the summer.

SportsLens View

Liverpool could be looking to bolster their midfield next summer, despite the fact that Jordan Henderson has been awarded a new long-term deal at the club.

The Reds already have one of the world’s best defensive midfielders in the form of Fabinho, but another dynamic midfielder is needed at the club.

Rice, who was outstanding for his country alongside Kalvin Phillips in Euro Championships, is playing unbelievable football at the moment, and he would be a massive signing for the Reds.

Liverpool’s situation is tricky at the moment. If Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita remain injury-free and play their best football this season, and the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot continue to make rapid progress, the Reds boss will have to reconsider his plans for the midfield.

Read: Jesse Lingard should have joined West Ham this summer