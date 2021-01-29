Liverpool have been monitoring Sven Botman

Liverpool are thought to be looking at defensive signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

The Reds are going through an injury crisis at the back and they have already lost their starting centre backs in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.





Jurgen Klopp has relied upon Fabinho and Joel Matip in their absence but the Cameroon defender picked up a serious ankle ligament injury against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

It is imperative that the Premier League champions bring in some defensive reinforcements this month and it seems that Lille defender Sven Botman could be a target.

According to journalist Manu Lonjon, Klopp is looking to bring in centre backs this month and Botman has been watched regularly by the Premier League club.

Jurgen Klopp a besoin de défenseurs centraux … attention à S Botman ( Lille) régulièrement supervisé par les Reds. — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) January 29, 2021

SL View: Botman could be more than a short term fix for the Reds

The 21-year-old has done very well in the French League and is rated as one of the best young defenders around Europe right now.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality long term addition for the Reds and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince Lille to sell the player this late in the window.

The young Dutchman has the potential to develop into a quality player and his club are likely to demand a premium for him.

Liverpool are still very much in the title race and in the Champions League and they cannot afford to risk their season by not signing a player this month.

It remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy are willing to back Klopp in the market for a defender even if they have to pay over the odds.