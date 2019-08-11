Leigh Griffiths raves about Celtic teammate Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has showered praise on teammate Kristoffer Ajer, saying he reminds him of Liverpool’s world-class centre-back Virgil van Dijk.
The 28-year-old Scotland striker believes that Ajer has got everything to become a top-class player in the future.
Celtic made a perfect start to the season after winning 5-2 against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday. Both Ajer and Griffiths scored for the Bhoys, while James Forrest, Ryan Christie, and Odsonne Edouard also added their names to the scoresheet.
Griffiths said that Ajer is of a ‘different class’ and that the sky is the limit for him. The versatile defender can play as a centre-back as well as a right-back.
The Celtic striker feels that Ajer is more versatile than Liverpool’s Van Dijk.
“He’s different class and didn’t put a foot wrong against Motherwell here,” said Griffiths to The Scottish Sun.
“Does he remind me of Van Dijk? Yeah, but I don’t think Virgil would have been happy to play at right-back, whereas the big man just strolls up the flank.
“It’s like four or five strides and he’s in the penalty box from our half. He’s so fit and athletic going forward and, as we saw, he can play right-back and it doesn’t bother him a bit.”
Ajer is still a very young player and he is nowhere near the calibre of Van Dijk who is arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League, if not in Europe.
However, the tall defender should look to aspire to be like the former Celtic defender. Indeed, he has all the potential to be a top-class player, and it is up to him to live up to the expectations.