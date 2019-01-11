Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Leigh Griffiths expects to be back for Celtic soon

Leigh Griffiths expects to be back for Celtic soon

11 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been given an extended break but the Scotland international has assured the fans that he will be back soon.

The 28-year-old has not been involved with the current squad at the moment, but he has expressed his desire to return to the side at the earliest.

Griffiths is arguably one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and Celtic have missed him badly. However, Brendan Rodgers has already moved in quickly this month to sign two strikers to add depth and quality to the side.

He is a key player for Brendan Rodgers, and it remains to be seen when he returns to action. Having said that, Griffiths hasn’t been at his best of form this season, and it will take some time for him to get back to his best.

Some Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweeted:

Celtic and Rangers are fighting for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and the return of Griffiths could be a massive boost for Rodgers.

Jamie Carragher believes Marco Silva is a quality striker away from replicating Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham work
Report: Leeds winger Hadi Sacko's loan deal terminated

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com