Leeds looking to submit an offer for Omar Colley

Leeds United have been linked with the Sampdoria defender Omar Colley in recent weeks.

According to the Sampnews24 (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side are keen on the Gambia international and they are prepared to submit an offer for the 27-year-old this summer.

Colley has done well for the Italian side over the past year and he was linked with a move to Elland Road at the start of the season as well.

Apparently, Sampdoria value the player at around €12 to 13 million and the asking price would not be a problem for the Premier League side.

SL View: Defensive addition should be a priority for Bielsa

There is no doubt that Leeds need to improve their defensive options in the summer and Colley could prove to be a quality addition for them.

The 28-year-old has the defensive qualities and the physical attributes to succeed in English football. He could prove to be a massive bargain for the reported price if he manages to adapt to the Premier League.

Leeds have had an impressive season in the Premier League since promotion but they will be feeling that they could have done a lot better. The Whites have been let down by their defensive vulnerabilities.

Leeds could have challenged for Europa League qualification with a better defensive unit and it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa can fix that problem before the start of the next season.

The Whites are currently 10th in the Premier League table and they will be looking to finish as high as possible.

