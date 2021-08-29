Leeds United fans drool over Jamie Shackleton display vs Burnley

By
Saikat
-
Jamie Shackleton

Leeds United managed a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday in the Premier League.

Chris Wood had looked set to earn Burnley all three points when he scored in the 61st minute against his old club, but a late goal from Patrick Bamford earned a draw for the visitors.

Bamford capped off a dream week, as he earned his first England cap, and at the same time signed a new long-term contract with the Whites.

The 27-year-old stabbed in Jamie Shackleton’s effort towards the end of the game, as Leeds are without a win from their opening three games.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Shackleton’s performance against the Clarets.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who came on as a substitute, was a livewire on the pitch and made a huge impact.

He pushed the team forward with excellent energy and created problems by driving into the box. Leeds fans feel that he completely changed the game, and now deserves a run in the side. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Schalketon is a promising young talent and Marcelo Bielsa rates him highly.

He has been mainly used as a back-up option in midfield, but this could be his breakthrough season at the Yorkshire club.

The youngster has been with the senior side for the past couple of seasons, and Bielsa will be very encouraged with performance like this.

At the same time, the Argentine is well aware of how to handle young talents, but definitely, Schalketon can expect to feature more prominently this season.

Read: Rangers interested in Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero 