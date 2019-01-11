Pundit tips Derby County to frustrate Leeds United this weekend

Leeds United host Derby County on Friday aiming to return to winning ways in the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are still top of the table despite losing their last two league games and they will face a tough test against fellow promotion chasers Derby.
The Rams head into the match sixth in the table and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to record a 1-1 draw at Elland Road (6/1 with Sky Bet).
“It was probably a good time for Leeds to have a bit of a break from Championship action after two back-to-back defeats, but they are still top of the table and will be keen to bounce back,” he said.
“Derby took an absolute hiding in the reverse fixture at Pride Park. It was Frank Lampard’s first home game and they were hammered 4-1. He will be desperate for a bit of revenge, and I think his side can grab a draw at Elland Road.”
Leeds have lost just one of their last four meetings with Derby and are favourites to pick up three points this weekend.
The home side are priced at 5/6 to win the game, with Derby on offer at 3/1 and the draw available at 11/4.