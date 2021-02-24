Leeds ‘star dust’ Raphinha: Journalists and former players react

After two back-to-back defeats, Leeds United returned to winning ways with a fantastic 3-0 win against Southampton on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

After a 0-0 first half, Leeds found their scoring touch with goals coming from Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha.





All three goals were brilliantly taken, but it was Raphinha’s spectacular free-kick from 25 yards out that left everyone drooling over.

The Brazilian was once again the star of the show. In the first half, Oriol Romeu prevented him from shooting, after he had broken away, with a superb sliding tackle.

In the second half, the 24-year-old had cut inside to play a delightful pass to Diego Llorente but the Spaniard’s effort from close range was saved by Alex McCarthy.

Raphinha is the first Leeds United player to score a direct free-kick in the Premier League this season. What a player. What a signing. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/35FgRQIEhL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2021

The Times journalist Henry Winter has showered heaps of praise on Raphinha on Twitter. He has described him as one of the “stars of the season”.

Raphinha one of the stars of the season, one of the buys of the season, £17m from Rennes, one of the entertainers of the season. Threatens with dead ball or moving, great energy, all attacking adrenalin. Responding so well to the inspirational Bielsa #lufc. Rightly MOTM #LEESOU — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 23, 2021

Winter is absolutely spot on here. Leeds signed Raphinha for a fee of £17m, and it seems they have got him at a bargain deal.

He is definitely one of the signings of the season. The Brazilian is a joy to watch, and Leeds fans simply adore him.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has described Raphinha as a ‘star dust’.

Raphinha is star dust. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 23, 2021

Raphinha has been involved in 10 goals so far (five goals, five assists), and his impressive form has caught the attention of heavyweight Premier League clubs including Liverpool.

Leeds know that they may have to part ways with the winger at some point in the future, but they are pretty relaxed with his situation.