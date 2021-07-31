Leeds open talks to sign Lewis O’Brien

Leeds are interested in signing the Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side have already opened talks with the Championship outfit regarding a summer move for the 22-year-old.

Initially, Leeds wanted to sign Connor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea but the player has now joined Crystal Palace instead.

The Whites are keen on adding more depth to their midfield and they have identified the 22-year-old Huddersfield player as the ideal option.

O’Brien can play as a central midfielder as well as the number ten. He will add goals and creativity to Bielsa’s midfield. The 22-year-old contributed to three goals and three assists in the Championship last season.

The two clubs have held talks regarding a deal for O’Brien. Apparently, the Championship outfit could demand a significant fee for the young midfielder.

Apparently, Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign a winger and a central midfielder before the window closes and the Whites have been tracking the 22-year-old midfielder’s progress for some time.

O’Brien will be a free agent next season but the Terriers have an option to extend his contract by another year.

Leeds have already added depth to their attack and defence with the signings of Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.

It remains to be seen whether they can add some quality to their midfield as well before the window closes.

