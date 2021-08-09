Lautaro Martinez would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur should do everything to secure the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The 14-times capped Argentina striker, who will turn 24 later this month, is a top-class striker, and he would be a massive signing for the north London club.

Spurs are looking to bolster their forward department this summer, with the future of Harry Kane doubtful. The England striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but his £150 million price tag is proving to be a major stumbling block.

We covered reports yesterday that Spurs have agreed a £60 million deal with Inter for their star striker. However, fresh reports have suggested that Inter are reluctant to lose him, with the club having agreed a deal to sell Romelu Lukaku to his former club, Chelsea.

Martinez is keen to join Spurs where he will be united with his international teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

It won’t be easy to get the deal over the line for Martinez, but if they manage to do so, it would be a massive coup.

Martinez, who scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists for Inter last season, is not only a fantastic scorer but he creates opportunities for others as well.

In that way, Nuno Espirito Santo will have a flexible attacking set-up to work with. Both Martinez and Kane can play together, with both are equally capable of dropping behind and creating chances.

Also, they both are equally comfortable playing up front on their own.

With Spurs boasting a fantastic group of attacking midfielders like Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Bryan Gill, and Dele Alli, adding Martinez to the list will make them even better.

