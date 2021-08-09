Tottenham have made an approach to sign Lionel Messi

Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach to sign Lionel Messi but he is almost certain to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Messi, who is now a free agent after he failed to reach an agreement with Barcelona, struggled to hold back the tears in the press conference as he confirmed his departure yesterday.

The 34-year-old, arguably one of the greatest players ever to have graced the beautiful game, has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League at the Catalan club.

Messi made it clear that he plans to return to the club one day, but his agents are now trying to take him to PSG this summer.

It has been claimed by a South American journalist working for ESPN that Messi is also being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to ESPN reporter Diego Monroig, Spurs are one of the clubs that have made an offer to sign Messi.

Monroig appeared on ESPN Argentina yesterday and claimed that Spurs have made an offer for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, along with PSG and Atletico Madrid.

¿Tottenham se mete en la pelea por Lionel Messi? Seguí prendido a la pantalla de ESPN, en #SportsCenter te contamos las últimas noticias sobre el futuro de la Pulga. pic.twitter.com/rEtUXtkFiV — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 8, 2021

Being mentioned by Diego Monroig that @SpursOfficial and @Atletico have made offers for Messi. [ @ESPNARgentina] — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) August 8, 2021

However, According to Julien Laurens, who also works for ESPN, Messi’s move to PSG is now a “done deal”.

The Argentine is set to undergo a medical in the next few days before putting the finishing touches on his move to France. The potential move will see Messi is being reunited with his close friend, Neymar.

Spurs are showing big ambition in the transfer market having signed Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini (loan) from Atalanta, and Bryan Gill from Sevilla already.

Read: Jose Mourinho eyeing move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.