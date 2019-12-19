Kris Commons urges Celtic to sign Forster permanently

Kris Commons has urged Celtic to sign Fraser Forster on a permanent deal.
The on-loan Southampton keeper has been in inspired form for Neil Lennon’s side and he was crucial to their cup win earlier this month.
Forster is unwanted at Southampton and therefore it won’t be tough convincing him to sign on a permanent deal. It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a deal with the Premier League side now.
The Saints might look to cash in on Forster if a reasonable offer comes in. The move would be ideal for all parties involved.
Commons claims that the transfer (if it happens) will send shockwaves through Scottish football and it would be a blockbuster signing for Celtic.
He said (via Daily Record): “It would send shockwaves through Scottish football if Celtic could clinch a deal to sign Fraser Forster permanently. It would be a blockbuster signing and a huge statement of intent from the club. It should be a matter of urgency to get it done as soon as possible.”
There is no doubt that Forster is a top-quality keeper who will improve Celtic a lot. However, his wages might be a concern for the Hoops.
They might be able to afford Southampton’s asking price but Forster’s wages of around £70,000 per week would be a major issue.
Celtic simply cannot afford to pay him that much. Forster will have to take a pay-cut if he wants to join the Hoops permanently.