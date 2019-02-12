Juan Foyth explains why he chose to join Tottenham

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has revealed the main reason why he chose to join the club.
The highly rated centre back has been quite promising for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.
Foyth explained to ESPN that Pochettino’s presence at Spurs convinced him to make the move. Having an Argentine manager and a support team that speaks Spanish was a big factor for the player.
He also revealed that Spurs have done well to develop young players and that urged him to join the Londoners.
He said: “More than anything I decided on Tottenham because there was an Argentinian manager and support team — or they can speak Spanish — and because it was a club that supported young players a lot”.
Furthermore, Foyth adds that Pochettino was a defender as a player and he could be the ideal manager to develop the 21-year-old.
The youngster also opened up about his dream to play with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
He also explained how the former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand inspired him. Foyth claims to have modelled his game around the former England defender and the Brazilian defender Lucio.
He said: “I looked up to Rio Ferdinand very much. I used to like his physical strength. Another player I used to watch a lot was Lucio — I paid attention to his style.”
If he can continue to develop at his current pace, he should be able to hold down a place in the starting lineup soon.
Foyth could be Davinson Sanchez’ long term partner at the heart of Tottenham’s defence for years to come.