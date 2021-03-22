Jose Mourinho’s reaction to what Hugo Lloris said about Tottenham’s Europa League exit

After two disappointing results, Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday night.

Spurs suffered a shock midweek defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the last-16 second-leg of the Europa League.





Despite leading by 2-0 heading into the match, Spurs ended up being on the losing side, with Zagreb scoring three against them.

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris minced no words after the game and labelled the defeat a “disgrace”, saying everyone in the dressing room must feel ashamed with that performance.

When Jose Mourinho was asked to comment on what Lloris said after the defeat, he suggested that he was not interested, as he didn’t want to hear or read anything about the game.

“I didn’t watch it,” Mourinho told football.london. “I didn’t listen to it. I closed myself in my shell as I was saying before, I don’t need to read or listen or to watch to have a personal reaction. I am a very mature guy, and I have emotional stability.

“I don’t need to read or to listen. I was not interested – I was interested in analysing and thinking about the best approach I could have with my players, and to focus on my job rather than reactions after the game.”

SL View – League priority

With Spurs now out of the Europa League, they must focus on getting into the top-four.

Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane on either half earned Spurs all three points, with Lucas Moura displaying one of his best performances this season.

Spurs climbed up to sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

