Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho as their manager.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

The Londoners have had a mediocre season in the Premier League and were also disappointing in the Europa League.

There have been rumours that Mourinho would not be at the club next season, but it seems that Spurs will not wait any longer and have decided to pull the trigger right away.

Apart from poor results, Mourinho has been heavily criticised for his treatment of players like Dele Alli and Harry Winks this season. The two midfielders have barely played under Mourinho.

The decision to sack the manager comes days before Tottenham’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The competition is Tottenham’s best chance of winning a trophy this season, and they will be keen to finish the season on a high.

According to the Telegraph, first-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are in line to take over from Mourinho for the remainder of the campaign.

However, with Julian Nagelsmann linked to the club in recent months, Mason and Powell are unlikely to anything other than short-term appointments.

Meanwhile, Tottenham confirmed their participation in the European Super League last night. They are one of the six Premier League clubs who have signed up for the breakaway tournament.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the departure of Mourinho, and here is what they had to say.

