Jose Mourinho admits he tried to Lucas Moura for Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur new manager Jose Mourinho has revealed in his pre-match press conference that he wanted to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid.
The former Chelsea boss took charge of the north London club following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino who served the club for five and a half years.
Mourinho managed Real Madrid from 2010 until 2013, and during that time, he wanted to secure the services of Moura who at that time was playing at Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian international moved to Paris Saint-Germain and then joined Tottenham in January 2018 for a transfer fee of around £25 million.
Mourinho told Football London: “I am not telling the ones recently, I go further back. Lucas, when he was at Sao Paulo, before he was transferred to Paris Saint Germain. I tried to get him to Real Madrid.
“I met his mum, I met his dad, I met his agent, we spoke in Madrid, but Paris Saint Germain came into the picture and we didn’t get him. It’s just an example that I say because it was a long time ago, but some others recently, and some others we don’t even think about buying, because we know it’s the impossible thing to do. So you just admire the player, wish to have him, but forget about it.”
Moura is an important player for Spurs, but he has struggled for regular games this season. The 27-year-old has only managed four starts in the Premier League this season, and he will be hoping to get regular starts under the new manager.
The Brazilian winger, who is on £80k-per-week wages at Spurs, has scored one goal and provided one assist in the Premier League so far.