Jose Cifuentes comments on Celtic interest

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes this summer.
The player has now admitted that he would like to play in Europe and that Celtic are a big club.
He said (quotes via Daily Record): “I think that it’s a rumour, and as for any contact my agent is handling that. I understand that there is interest but nothing concrete. I want to have the opportunity to leave for Europe. Celtic is a big club with everything that they play for. I had heard of the club before.”
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can pull it off. Neil Lennon has confirmed earlier that Celtic are looking at the player.
Cifuentes has the talent to develop into a quality player for Celtic and they should look to invest in him. It could save them some money in future.
Lennon could help the youngster fulfill his potential.
The 20-year-old midfielder currently plays for America De Quito in Ecuador’s top flight and a move to Celtic would be a step up for him.
It is not surprising at all that he is keen on a move to Europe. He will need to play at a higher level in order to develop properly.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Celtic should look to submit an offer if the interest is genuine.