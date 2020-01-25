John Hartson reacts to Celtic win vs Ross County on Twitter

Celtic put up a dominant performance to beat Ross County 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at Celtic Park.
Odsonne Edouard scored twice and Callum McGregor scored from the spot to earn all three points for the Bhoys who have moved five points clear of Rangers, having played two games more.
Former Celtic striker John Hartson took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
Well done Celtic.. another win edouard at the double ⚽️⚽️👏🏻🍀
— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) January 25, 2020
McGregor’s penalty before the break gave Celtic the lead. Edouard scored twice inside four minutes to put the game beyond doubt.
Edouard had been left on the bench with a slight toe injury, but he made a solid impact after coming on for Leigh Griffiths.
The French striker has now scored his 20th goal of the season, and has proved once again why he is so valuable for Neil Lennon’s side.
Ross County remain four points above the relegation play-off spot, and have now gone five games without a win.
Celtic enjoyed 69% of possession, and attempted 14 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.