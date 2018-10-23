John Hartson raves about Celtic winger James Forrest

Former Celtic player turned football pundit John Hartson has showered praise on Celtic winger James Forrest after his latest performance against Hibernian.
The 27-year-old winger scored four goals for the Bhoys as Celtic won 6-0 in their Scottish Premiership clash against St Johnstone before the international break, and was superb during the club’s 4-2 victory against Hibernian on Saturday.
As a result, the Bhoys have jumped to second in the league table, two points behind Hearts.
Forrest is a fan favourite as he came up through the youth ranks at the club. He made his senior debut in 2010, and has been a key figure for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
At one point of time, he came under immense pressure at Celtic when Rodgers picked Patrick Roberts ahead of him. But, he worked his socks off, and enjoyed a fabulous 2017/18 campaign where he scored 17 goals in all competitions.
This season he has notched up six goals already. Rodgers has praised his professionalism, and Hartson believes he is simply unplayable at the moment.
“Tom Rogic and James Forrest were pretty much unplayable at the weekend against Hibs,” wrote Hartson for the Evening Times.
“Forrest for me is playing out of skin at the minute and the work he does is huge for the strikers – his pace and his final ball mean he is always able to create something and any forward worth his salt should be feeding off that.”
Celtic will face RB Leipzig next in their Europa League clash on Thursday night.