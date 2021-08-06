John Hartson issues Celtic warning despite 4-2 win over Jablonec

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has issued a warning to the Scottish outfit despite their impressive win over Jablonec in the Europa League last night.

Celtic picked up a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic outfit but their defensive flaws were brutally exposed by a below-par attack.

Celtic must look to improve defensively if they want to challenge for the Scottish Premiership this season and do well in the European competitions.

A better team would have punished Celtic severely last night and Ange Postecoglou must work hard in the remaining days of the transfer window to make the necessary adjustments to his back four.

Hartson tweeted that the Hoops were in disarray at the back and they will not be able to win games in future if they defend like they did yesterday.

4 goals 4 different scorers for Celtic.. good Win away from home in Europe yes.. but defensively we are in disarray ! Don’t kid ourselves..if you can’t defend you don’t win. 👍🏻 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) August 5, 2021

Celtic had a poor season last year and they were beaten to the Scottish Premiership title by Rangers.

They will be desperate to reclaim their domestic crown and do well in the European competition this season and the team is clearly in need of signings.

Rangers were excellent at the back last season and Celtic must match up to their quality in order to win the title this year.

