Celtic fans react to Liel Abada’s display against Jablonec

Celtic picked up a morale boosting 4-2 win over Jablonec in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier last night.

Ange Postecoglou has now picked up his first win as the manager of the Scottish club and Celtic will be looking for more of the same against the Czech outfit in the second leg.

The visitors showed some defensive vulnerabilities during the game against Jablonec but they were outstanding going forward and the hosts struggled to contain them.

The fans will be delighted with the reaction from the players especially after the defeat against Hearts in the opening game of the season.

The win last night should give Celtic a much needed confidence boost and they will be hoping to build on this and put together a winning run now.

The performance of the highly rated winger Liel Abada will come as a major positive so the Hoops.

The 19 year old has been outstanding since his move to the Scottish club and he could prove to be a key player for the hoops this season.

The winger scored his second goal for the club yesterday and he will be hoping to build on his impressive start to life at Celtic.

Some of the Hoops fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the windows performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Really impressed by Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi tonight. Both provided our forward line with real dynamism and runs in behind, something we've sorely lacked. Excited to see these bhoys develop 🍀 — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) August 5, 2021

Madness Liel Abada is still a teenager. Is he a future Balon D'or winner? That's not for me to say but yes. pic.twitter.com/o32H5yxJXn — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) August 5, 2021

People wanting us to sign messi when we already have Abada just shows that the Celtic support know nothing about football — Rissy (@Rissy67__) August 5, 2021

Liel Abada is making me fall in love with football all over again. This guy is the real deal. — McGinlay 🎙 (@TheRyanMcGinlay) August 5, 2021

What a player Abada is. Mind he was a bad signing because he didn’t look good on an Excel document? 😂😂😂 — Aidan (@AMc88_) August 5, 2021