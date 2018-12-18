John Hartson comments on Celtic midfielder Scott Brown

Former Celtic player John Hartson says that Celtic midfielder Scott Brown may find a move to Australia ‘tempting’, although he doesn’t believe that the move will take place.
The 33-year-old midfielder has been offered a contract extension by the Hoops, but he is yet to agree to a new deal at the Scottish club.
Australian side Western Melbourne are reportedly considering to make a move for the Celtic midfielder, and they have presented a three-year offer on the table.
Brown has recently lost his place in the Celtic midfield, and Hartson says Rodgers should build a team around him. He adds that Brown remains key for Celtic, and it is the manager’s responsibility to find a system that suits him.
“I hear the argument about the captain and Ntcham not being compatible and I do understand that argument. But I am not having it that Brown, a Celtic captain, a club legend about to make his 500th club appearance, is done,” wrote Hartson for The Evening Times.
“Personally, I don’t believe Brown will head to Australia at the end of this season, although a three-year deal in the sun must be tempting. He has put in so much work to get his football club close to ten in a row and I just can’t see him walking away from history.
“Before his injury, Brown was the best thing since sliced bread. I can’t get my head around those who now say he’s finished. How has he gone from the team’s leader to being too old within a few weeks?
“I would still have the captain in my Celtic team. Every day of the week. Rodgers maybe has to work out who plays alongside him, but Brown remains key.”
There is no doubt that Brown is a club legend, and he has done a lot for the football club. However, at the same time, Rodgers finds his new midfield system to be working smoothly, and Brown could be best used from the bench.
He can be an important player, no doubt, but changing a system just to accommodate a player purely based on emotional reasons, doesn’t make sense. Having said that, Brown still has plenty to offer, but Rodgers must stick with the present three-man midfield system.