Jeremie Frimpong reacts to Neil Lennon’s Celtic exit

Celtic have parted ways with manager Neil Lennon this morning following a run of just 12 wins in 28 games in all competitions since mid-October, with assistant manager John Kennedy taking interim charge of first-team duties.

While the former Hoops player has taken the brunt of the dismal form of the Parkhead outfit, there is no denying that some of the players failed to live up to the expectations this term.





Celtic saw Jeremie Frimpong and Olivier Ntcham leave last month, and while the duo had no hand in the club’s struggles, their exits spoke volumes.

Some of the players were no longer keen on remaining at the club, and there was little Lennon could do about it.

Frimpong is grateful for the chance the erstwhile Celtic boss gave him during his time at Parkhead, and the Bayer Leverkusen full-back has taken to Twitter to react to his exit.

Thanks for everything you did for me Gaffer! Good luck with the future🤝🍀 pic.twitter.com/wveHwtwX0k — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) February 24, 2021

Frimpong joined the Scottish Premiership giants for around £300,000 in the summer of 2019, and he established himself as a regular player in Lennon’s starting XI.

He told the manager he wanted to leave last month, and Celtic sold him to the Bundesliga outfit for £11.5 million.

They replaced the Dutch youth international with Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny on transfer deadline day, signing the England youth international on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic’s signings last month were not enough to turn their fortunes around on the pitch, and a new manager will be tasked with stopping Rangers from winning the Scottish Premiership next term.

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently seven points away from winning the title following an impressive campaign, and Lennon could not do anything to stop them.

