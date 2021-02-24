Steve Clarke, Rafa Benitez and Roberto Martinez are in the frame for the Celtic job

Manager Neil Lennon has parted ways with Celtic this morning after the Scottish Premiership giants found themselves 18 points behind bitter city rivals Rangers in the league table.

The Ibrox outfit are just seven points away from winning the title having picked up 26 wins and four draws in 30 games, and Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Ross County was the final straw for Lennon.





He led the Hoops to 19 wins, seven draws and four losses, and that run is clearly not good enough to win a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of first-team duties, and the Parkhead outfit will be keen to bring in someone that can hit the ground running as Lennon’s replacement.

According to Sky Sports journalist Jim White, Steve Clarke, Rafa Benitez and Roberto Martinez are the ones in the frame for the Celtic job, and it will be interesting to see which one of them is chosen.