Jack Hendry hints at a future away from Celtic

Celtic defender Jack Hendry has hinted that he could leave the Scottish club permanently at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Belgian club KV Oostende and has produced some impressive performances.





Speaking to Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws (translated by Sportwitness), the 25-year-old revealed that he has enjoyed his time in Belgium.

He said: “I am grateful to KV Oostende for the platform they have offered me. In this way, I showed my abilities and kickstarted my career. I, therefore want to give the club something in return for their confidence.

“I’m not going to lie: I’m ambitious and want to play at the highest possible level. We’ll see where that is – I won’t let it distract me. At the end of this season, I will make a decision that is best for my career.”

SL View: Celtic exit best for all parties?

Hendry is not a regular starter for Celtic and a return to Parkhead wouldn’t make sense for him next season.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the Belgian outfit will be able to provide him with that platform.

The defender has not hidden his ambition and it would make sense for Celtic to cash in on him in the summer.

